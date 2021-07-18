Quantcast
23.4 C
United States of America
Sunday, July 18, 2021
type here...
World

This date may be the release date for Demon Slayer season 2.

By Newslanes Media
0
9

Must read

This date may be the release date for Demon Slayer season 2.

This date may be the release date for Demon Slayer season 2.

Demon Slayer season 2, which will launch in 2021 is still not available to fans. The release date for Demon Slayer’s season 2 was expected to be revealed during this special broadcast. The Kimestu TV Special Programme, New Information Announcement aired in Japan on Tuesday and provided a Demon Slayer Season 2 update.

It was hoped that season 2’s release date would be announced during the stream.

Instead, new key art was released for Entertainment District Arc’s anime. Also included is a teaser of the new series of Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer fans were updated about the release date of season 2.

A release date for Demon Slayer season 2, as highlighted by @DemonSlayerSc’s Twitter account, could be set for September 25, 2021.

Twitter account: “More Information about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2 will Be Announced on September 25, 2021.”

“A release date might be announced!”

It is important because this date marks the airing of Mugen Train’s record-breaking movie on Japanese television.

A broadcast will also be made about Demon Slayer season 2 after it airs in Japan, Comicbook.com reports in an online post.

Demon Slayer season 2, could be released at a specific date.

We may get more information about when Tanjiro, Co. will return before that date.

Demon Slayer season 2 may launch in October according to rumours. A release announcement at the end September might be acceptable.

Demon Slayer Season 2 adapts the Entertainment District Arc manga from volume 9.

Here’s an overview of the manga so you can get an idea what to expect: “In Taisho era Japan, Tanjiro kamado is kindhearted boy who earns his living by selling charcoal. His peaceful existence is disrupted when a demon kills all his family members. Only Nezuko, his little sister is left to survive. However, she was transformed into a demon! Tanjiro embarks on dangerous adventures to discover a way for his little sister to be normal again and to destroy the demon that destroyed his life.

Tanjiro with his friends travels with the Hashira Tengen Uzui. They visit an entertainment area where Tengen’s female agents for ninja gathered information about a demon. But then, suddenly, they vanish. Tanjiro disguised himself as a woman to get in on the investigation. The demon grabs the ladies of the district as they get closer to their target!

Publiated at Sun, 18 July 2021 08:20:00 +0000

Previous articleWhat is the next PS5 restock date? Stock news for PlayStation 5 UK
Next articleFortnite Update 17.20 Release Date Confirmed with a handy new Weapon Slot feature
This date may be the release date for Demon Slayer season 2.
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks