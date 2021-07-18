This date may be the release date for Demon Slayer season 2.

Demon Slayer season 2, which will launch in 2021 is still not available to fans. The release date for Demon Slayer’s season 2 was expected to be revealed during this special broadcast. The Kimestu TV Special Programme, New Information Announcement aired in Japan on Tuesday and provided a Demon Slayer Season 2 update.

It was hoped that season 2’s release date would be announced during the stream. Instead, new key art was released for Entertainment District Arc’s anime. Also included is a teaser of the new series of Demon Slayer. Demon Slayer fans were updated about the release date of season 2. A release date for Demon Slayer season 2, as highlighted by @DemonSlayerSc’s Twitter account, could be set for September 25, 2021.

Twitter account: “More Information about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2 will Be Announced on September 25, 2021.” “A release date might be announced!” It is important because this date marks the airing of Mugen Train’s record-breaking movie on Japanese television. A broadcast will also be made about Demon Slayer season 2 after it airs in Japan, Comicbook.com reports in an online post. Demon Slayer season 2, could be released at a specific date. We may get more information about when Tanjiro, Co. will return before that date.

Demon Slayer season 2 may launch in October according to rumours. A release announcement at the end September might be acceptable. Demon Slayer Season 2 adapts the Entertainment District Arc manga from volume 9. Here’s an overview of the manga so you can get an idea what to expect: “In Taisho era Japan, Tanjiro kamado is kindhearted boy who earns his living by selling charcoal. His peaceful existence is disrupted when a demon kills all his family members. Only Nezuko, his little sister is left to survive. However, she was transformed into a demon! Tanjiro embarks on dangerous adventures to discover a way for his little sister to be normal again and to destroy the demon that destroyed his life. Tanjiro with his friends travels with the Hashira Tengen Uzui. They visit an entertainment area where Tengen’s female agents for ninja gathered information about a demon. But then, suddenly, they vanish. Tanjiro disguised himself as a woman to get in on the investigation. The demon grabs the ladies of the district as they get closer to their target!

