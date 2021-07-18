Quantcast
Thornbury Castle: See inside King Henry VIII’s honeymoon getaway where you can now stay

By Newslanes Media
Thornbury Castle: See inside King Henry VIII's honeymoon getaway where you can now stay

Thornbury Castle was originally built by Edward Stafford, the only man to rival King Henry’s wealth and status at that time.

It was a display of wealth and ambition that Henry did not take kindly to, and after Stafford was found guilty of treason, His Majesty took control of the castle.

Visiting guests can also enjoy a variety of traditional and modern medieval activities to make them feel they have travelled back in time.

Choose from bespoke historical tours, axe throwing, sword skills, archery, falconry, croquet on the lawn and even the opportunity to ‘Become a Tudor Queen’ for the day.

Thornbury Castle: See inside King Henry VIII's honeymoon getaway where you can now stay
