Tom O’Connor dies: Pick Pockets star and Name That Tune star Tom O’Connor, aged 81

After the passing of Tom O’Connor, the comedian legend has been praised. Star of Liverpool, O’Connor was most well-known for his programmes Name That Tune or Croswits.

Denise Lewis, Tom’s former daughter-in law and sports superstar confirmed the news. However, his cause-of-death has yet to be announced.

The Bootle-born legend gained fame with The Comedians in 1970. He later went on to become one of television’s most beloved names.

But, this much-loved comedian was not always born to be a star. He studied at London University as a maths teacher and music teacher.

Tom started teaching in Bootle shortly after completing his education.

