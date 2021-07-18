Tom O’Connor dies: Pick Pockets star and Name That Tune star Tom O’Connor, aged 81
After the passing of Tom O’Connor, the comedian legend has been praised. Star of Liverpool, O’Connor was most well-known for his programmes Name That Tune or Croswits.
Denise Lewis, Tom’s former daughter-in law and sports superstar confirmed the news. However, his cause-of-death has yet to be announced.
The Bootle-born legend gained fame with The Comedians in 1970. He later went on to become one of television’s most beloved names.
But, this much-loved comedian was not always born to be a star. He studied at London University as a maths teacher and music teacher.
Tom started teaching in Bootle shortly after completing his education.
Tom discovered his passion for entertaining others and soon began entertaining men in his local working men’s club.
After his stardom, he was invited to host programs such as The Tom O’Connor Show for BBC at 8 and Wednesday at 8.
In its prime, the Tom O’Connor Show aired at lunchtime to a nation of approximately 12 million viewers.
Tom made the transition from comedy to acting when he starred in Doctors, a hit BBC series.
Piers Morgan, former Good Morning Britain host tweeted “RIP Tom O’Connor. 81.” Comedy legend, television game host, Liverpool legend, and a funny man. This is sad news. Tom, thanks for the laughter. Tom, thank you for all the laughs.
BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker said: “How tragic. Tom O’Connor was kind, funny, and an absolute gentleman. Crosswits was a great show and I enjoyed watching him on television. His family and friends are my sympathies. “
One fan wrote: “I just heard the tragic news that legendary TV presenter and comedian Tom O’Connor has passed away. As a kid, I can remember Tom’s daily morning TV show Crosswits. Tom is going to be missed greatly on television. “
A second statement was added: “Sad that Tom O’Connor has passed away, but he had an uncanny wit and charm which made him a fantastic comedian and tv host. “
“Very sorry to learn that Tom O’Connor is gone. “He was a wonderful man, with many great stories. My thoughts and prayers are with his family,” expressed a third.
A fourth tweet was made before the third: “Very sad that comedian Tom O’Connor, aged 81, has died. He was a wonderful man. “
Tom has left behind his wife Patrica, and four of their children.
Steve Finan O’Connor is the son of former One Direction singer Liam Payne and previously managed pop band All Saints.
