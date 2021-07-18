Tom O’Connor has died: What happened to Tom O’Connor? Comedy comedian Tom O’Connor has died, according to his daughter-in law
It has been reported that Tom O’Connor, 81 years old, has passed away. He is best remembered for his standup comedy performances on some of Britain’s most popular primetime television shows, such as Crosswits or Pick Pockets.
Liverpudlian was a math and music teacher at St Joan of Arc School in Bootle. He also performed as a comedian at workmen’s clubs.
His TV success was due to his appearance on Opportunity Knocks three times. But, his real break came on The Comedians.
He was already a household name, hosting his ITV program in 1977.
Tom hosted programs such as Crosswits, Name That Tune and The Tom O’Connor Show. These shows were viewed more than 12,000,000 times a day and air every lunchtime.
In later years, he also appeared on several reality TV shows. He was crowned champion of Celebrity Come Dine With Me.
Tom was also a regular guest on Countdown. In 2011, he appeared with Denise Lewis (his daughter-in law), to appear pm Pointless and win PS500 for the charities they support.
In 1994, Take A Funny turn was his autobiography.
Numerous tributes to the TV veteran star have been pouring in since news broke about his passing this afternoon.
On Twitter, one person said: “Lovely man. Met him several times. It was just naturally hilarious. RIP.”
One said, “Sad that Tom O’Connor passed away an additional comedian gone.”
Another added: “RIP Tom O’Connor, one of Liverpool’s best.”
One user on Twitter said that he was a great television host and great comedian. Never needed to use foul or abusive language.
One other posted: “Sad to hear of Tom O’Connor’s passing today. He was not only a legend comedian but also an actor and television presenter. Most well-known for his games programs, Crosswits & Pick Pockets. RIP.
Piers Morgan, TV host and comedian tweeted “RIP Tom O’Connor. 81.” Comedy host, comedian, Liverpool legend, and a funny man. This is sad news. Tom, thanks for the laughter.
