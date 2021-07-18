Tom O’Connor has died: What happened to Tom O’Connor? Comedy comedian Tom O’Connor has died, according to his daughter-in law

Liverpudlian was a math and music teacher at St Joan of Arc School in Bootle. He also performed as a comedian at workmen’s clubs.

His TV success was due to his appearance on Opportunity Knocks three times. But, his real break came on The Comedians.

He was already a household name, hosting his ITV program in 1977.

Tom hosted programs such as Crosswits, Name That Tune and The Tom O’Connor Show. These shows were viewed more than 12,000,000 times a day and air every lunchtime.