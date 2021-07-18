Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirms transfer plans as Harry Kane future uncertain

“Anything can happen in football and everything can happen so fast,” claimed the Tottenham manager.

“This transfer window is difficult because of the Euros and what happened in the pandemic – and the struggles the clubs have had from this.

“This has delayed things but, as a club, we’re aware of it and working on a daily basis. We have to be ready for whatever happens and to react, if necessary.

“To improve our squad is not such an easy job. We have to be really accurate and clinical with what we bring in.”

Read more

This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Sport