Trump’s FDA chief said that the Delta virus is “the most severe” of all viruses in terms of risk to hospitalization.

Trump’s FDA chief said that the Delta virus is going to “the most severe virus” in terms of risk for hospitalization.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb said that most people would either be vaccinated or had been infected before, and also warned of the possibility of contracting the Delta variant. He spoke to CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday.

Gottlieb was the commissioner for the US Food and Drug Administration under the Trump administration.

He said that a quality mask will make a big difference for those who are not fully vaccinated. “A variant spreads more aggressively like Delta, which is where people tend to be more contagious, and emit more virus.”

Researchers who examined 62 Delta variant cases found that viral loads were 1,260 times greater than the levels found in 63 of those affected by the 2020 early epidemic.

A Delta-type vaccine is sending young and healthy patients to hospitals, according to doctors in many states.

“This year’s viral is different from last year’s,” Dr. Catherine O’Neal of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, stated.

It’s attacking our 40 year-olds. It is attacking our grandparents and parents. O’Neal stated that it’s also affecting our children. O’Neal stated that her Covid-19 unit has more patients in their 20s than ever before, and they are now healthier.

O’Neal stated, “You must get vaccinated.” It’s the only solution. They won’t accept mitigation or masks. They’ll be vaccinated.

According to Gov. John Bel Edwards stated Friday.

As with all vaccines, there is a chance that a few people will get an infection. It is virtually impossible to contract Covid-19 with any vaccine used in the US, as none contain coronavirus.

CNN’s Vivek Murthy, US General Surgeon, stated that even if you have a breakthrough, which is a rare event, it is likely to be mild to moderate.

However, most Americans have not been fully vaccinated. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48.6% Americans had not been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The surgeon general stated that misinformation has led to many Americans not being vaccinated. This “takes away freedom and our ability to (educated), make decisions for ourselves and our families.”

Infections of the Delta variant are now spreading to all 50 US states.

According to the Los Angeles County health department, there has been a 300% increase in the number of Covid-19 patients since July 4. The number of Covid-19 hospitals has more than doubled in the past month.

County officials reinstated an indoor mask mandate after a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations and new Covid-19 cases.

“She was in her best form of life,” she said, then passed away from Covid-19

Rachel Maginn Rosser, a nurse, recently lost her mother of 63 to Covid-19. Rosser is a nurse and believes that her mother would be still alive if she had been vaccinated.

She was the most fit she had ever been. Rossner stated Saturday that she was exercising five days a week and had a personal trainer. She loved going out with friends and having fun. She was an avid social butterfly. She got sick and the decline was gradual.

Kim Maginn suffered from a fever and sore throat for approximately a week. Rosser, her daughter, lives in Arkansas. Maginn felt “shocked” last month when her doctor discovered that it was not strep but Covid-19.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arkansas has the lowest rates of vaccinations in the nation.

Rosser stated that she felt helpless because her mother was still in intensive care and she couldn’t visit her when Covid-19 patients were filling hospital beds.

She said, “I had no choice but to leave her bedroom and phone her from her cell phone in order to speak to her.” She looked very small on the bed. She struggled to breathe, making it difficult for her to speak.

Rosser stated that her mother did not get vaccinated as she thought she wouldn’t be infected if she didn’t.

She claimed that she begged her mother to get immunized.

I tried many different strategies. All the facts were laid out for her. I attempted to appeal to her emotions by asking, “What would you do without me?” “Could you picture our lives without you?” Rosser stated.

“A part of me wishes that I would have tried harder. She was stubborn, though. Although she was stubborn, she wasn’t dumb. She got Covid and I doubt I could have convinced her. So, there was no time left to convince her.

Rosser stated that she hopes to share the story of her family with others who may be hesitant about getting vaccinated.

This virus… does not discriminate. This virus doesn’t care whether you are young or old, healthy or not. Rosser stated that once you have it it can cause severe damage to your family.”

She advised people to keep talking to loved ones, and to continue trying to persuade them. “I wouldn’t want anyone else to have this experience.”

Coronavirus is spreading to children in camps

Numerous cases of Covid-19-related outbreaks have occurred at summer camp.

Utah officials are looking into Covid-19 allegations at over a dozen child summer camp sites, according to Aislynn Hill, spokesperson for the Utah County health department.

Tolman Hill told CNN via email that he heard from CNN and knew of many instances in which symptomatic campers were sent home, but they are not being tested.

This is a serious concern. We cannot notify those who are exposed if we don’t know about these circumstances.

According to local health records, less than 30% are fully vaccinated in Utah County. Tolman-Hill stated that the Utah County Health Department is prohibited from mandating camps follow coronavirus procedures or rules under state law.

She said, “All that we can do is to educate and advocate.”

Local health officials confirmed that three campers from out of state tested positive for coronavirus in North Carolina at Camp Daniel Boone Scout Camp, Haywood County.

According to Boy Scouts of America, Daniel Boone Council and Boy Scouts of America statements, the camp cancelled its sessions after three of its members tested positive for HIV on July 14. All campers who were present at that moment should be informed by the camp about their possible exposure.

According to the statement, camp was following “COVID-19 Mitigation Plan,” approved by county officials. The mitigation measures consisted of a daily medical screening checklist and temperature checks. There was also social distancing and an indoor/group setting masking requirement. Handwashing and sanitation stations were set up throughout the camp.

Haywood County Public Health Director Sarah Henderson stated that “These events have brought to light the fact that Covid-19 still exists in our community.”

It isn’t over, it isn’t gone. As people come together in large numbers and are not vaccinated, we continue to observe an increase in positive cases.