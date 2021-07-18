Virgin Media issues stark warning to ALL users to avoid broadband outage as heatwave hits

Summer has finally arrived in the UK. Just a few days after record rainfall led to flooding across the capital, the mercury hit 30ºC across England and Wales today. But while that means it’s perfect weather to finally dust off your shorts, plan a barbecue, or head to the beach… the rising temperatures could spell terrible news for your home Wi-Fi.

Virgin Media O2 issued a warning to all broadband customers across the UK ahead of the heatwave. As the Met Office forecast the hottest temperatures of the year so far, the telecoms firm sent customers an email with some advice to ensure their Wi-Fi router survives the sweltering heat.

Warning customers about the adverse effects of high temperatures on their routers, Virgin Media O2 warned that “it’s important to keep your router somewhere out of direct sunlight as it can overheat, just like your phone or laptop.”

For most customers, the Wi-Fi router lives in the same spot that it was left when the engineer was called out to fit out. Since Virgin Media O2 relies on its own full-fibre broadband network, instead of the shared Openreach cables favoured by BT, Sky, TalkTalk and a number of other brands, first-time customers will need to call out an engineer to drill a hole and feed the fibre cable into their home. To avoid too much disruption, this is often done in a hallway, or a room facing towards the street.

