Warning: There’s a new scam harassing UK mobile owners, here’s what you need to avoid it

The latest scam warning comes courtesy of the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, NFIB. The organisation has warned phone owners to be alert to incoming calls from mobile numbers very similar to their own. Commonly, the first seven digits of the number will match your own mobile number.

Given that UK numbers only consist of 11 digits, that’s a pretty striking similarity.

These calls usually impersonate well-known government organisations, like HMRC or the DVLA, as well as law enforcement agencies. Callers will be pushed to “press 1” to speak with an advisor, or police office. To convince those a little unsure about the cold call, the NFIB says the pre-recorded message will usually tell recipients they need to talk to an advisor about an unpaid fine, police warrant, or something equally intimidating.

