What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for New Hampshire race

For anyone who’s asking “What time is the NASCAR race today?” the answer is that it’s in NASCAR’s preferred window for races.
The Cup Series is in New Hampshire this weekend for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. The event is scheduled for a mid-afternoon start.
NASCAR is holding the majority of its 2021 Cup Series races in the daytime; the next night race will be Aug. 28, for the regular-season finale at Daytona.
Below is all you need to know about the schedule for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire:
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
- Race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
- Date: Sunday, July 18
- Time: 3 p.m. ET (TV time)
The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to drop at 3:18 p.m. ET.
There is a good chance the start of the race will be delayed. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Loudon, N.H., on Sunday is for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the high temperature will be in the high 70s. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
What channel is NASCAR on today?
- TV channel: NBCSN (TSN in Canada)
- Live stream: NBCSports.com | fuboTV (7-day free trial)
- Radio: PRN
NBCSN’s programming will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the “Countdown to Green” prerace show, followed by race coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will call the race and provide analysis. Marty Snider and Dillon Welch will be the pit reporters.
NASCAR live stream for New Hampshire race
Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday’s NASCAR race from New Hampshire live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports App.
For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five over-the-top (OTT) TV streaming options that carry NBC and NBCSN — AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu, Sling and YouTubeTV.
Below are links to each:
NASCAR Cup Series 2021 schedule
Below is the remaining schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season and playoffs, beginning with Sunday’s race at New Hampshire, the 22nd race of the season.
NASCAR Cup Series 2021 regular season
|Date
|Race
|Track
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Radio
|July 18
|Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|PRN
|Aug. 8
|Go Bowling at The Glen
|Watkins Glen International
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Aug. 15
|Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|1 p.m.
|NBC
|IMS
|Aug. 22
|FireKeepers Casino 400
|Michigan International Speedway
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Aug. 28
|Coke Zero Sugar 400
|Daytona International Speedway
|7 p.m.
|NBC
|MRN
NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 16
|Date
|Race
|Track
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Radio
|Sept. 5
|Cook Out Southern 500
|Darlington Raceway
|6 p.m.
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Sept. 11
|Federated Auto Parts 400
|Richmond Raceway
|7:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Sept. 18
|Bass Pro Shops Night Race
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|7:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|PRN
NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 12
|Date
|Race
|Track
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Radio
|Sept. 26
|South Point 400
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|PRN
|Oct. 3
|YellaWood 500
|Talladega Superspeedway
|2 p.m.
|NBC
|MRN
|Oct. 10
|Bank of America ROVAL 400
|Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
|2 p.m.
|NBC
|PRN
NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 8
|Date
|Race
|Track
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Radio
|Oct. 17
|Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|2 p.m.
|NBC
|PRN
|Oct. 24
|Hollywood Casino 400
|Kansas Speedway
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Oct. 31
|Xfinity 500
|Martinsville Speedway
|2 p.m.
|NBC
|MRN
NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Championship 4
|Date
|Race
|Track
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Radio
|Nov. 7
|NASCAR Cup Series Championship
|Phoenix Raceway
|3 p.m.
|NBC
|MRN
