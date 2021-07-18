Wright and De Sousa storm to round two

Wright began his quest for the maiden World Matchplay title by winning a decisive victory over Danny Noppert

Peter Wright started his quest for the maiden World Matchplay title by winning 10-2 over Danny Noppert. Jose De Sousa then defeated Gabriel Clemens with the same score, setting up a final-16 match against Michael Smith in Blackpool.

Wright and De Sousa did not suffer any such panic at Winter Gardens, despite being crowned 2007 Premier League champion James Wade.

Wright pledged to win a World Championship match and World Matchplay double before this summer’s event, and sent out an open statement with his comprehensive victory over Noppert.

Averaged 99.75 and fired three maximums, the 2017 runner up boasted an amazing 53% on the outer rings, although he was harsh in his assessment.

“I believed I was playing absolutely rubbish. It wasn’t the same setup that I used before. He said that it was a win and that he would go on to the next round. Sky Sports

I feel confident. Although I don’t have a huge mouth, if I feel confident everyone else must worry. They’ve got their best shot to defeat me.

Premier League finalist De Sousa showed his brilliance to beat 2019 runner up Smith in an exciting last-16 match. Wright will face Joe Cullen who defeated Chris Dobey at a high-quality event.

Matchplay World: Evening Results Joe Cullen 10-8 Chris Dobey Michael Smith 10- 7 Ryan Searle Peter Wright 10-2-2 Danny Noppert Jose De Sousa 10-2-2 Gabriel Clemens

Noppert is ravaged by Ruthless Snakebite

Wright exuded great confidence before the tournament and he continued that trend when he said he felt confident about inflicting whitewash loss on former Lakeside finalist during his interview prior to the match.

Noppert was able to avoid that fate after drawing the first blood. However, the Dutchman found himself at 4-1 behind in the second interval. He missed five darts between two legs and his own throw, leaving him with four points.

After posting a number of 140’s during the first exchanges, the Scot continued his procession with six more legs. He followed up a 13-dart win sequence with an easy 105 outshot.

0:30 Peter Wright hits a brilliant 121 checkout against Danny Noppert in the World Matchplay In the World Matchplay, Peter Wright scores a stunning 121 against Danny Noppert

Noppert gave up on the cause of the rot by breaking with 13 darts, but it was only temporary. To make it back to back legs, the Dutchman wasted two darts at twice. Wright then followed his second 180 with a charming 121 finish that extended his lead to 8-2.

“The Freeze” was experiencing heat and sweat in the sweltering conditions. Wright struggled to recreate the form that he showed on the Pro Tour 2021. However, Wright displayed a remarkable level of calm, winning a convincing victory with another 13-darter.

The ‘Special One” cruises to off-colour Clemens

Jose De Sousa made his Blackpool debut with a dramatic 10-2 win over Gabriel Clemens. Clemens was unable make an impression on the imperious “Man O’Scores” in Sunday’s final.

“The Special One” made his Matchplay debut last year in Milton Keynes, and now, after a hectic 12 months, the Grand Slam champion is one of the favorites to win the Phil Taylor Trophy.

De Sousa posted staggering 50-plus ton averages on PDC circuit 2021. Although he couldn’t extend this tally, he put together an impressive display that got him past “The German Giant”.

0:36 Jose de Sousa hits a 116 checkout against Gabriel Clemens Jose de Sousa scores a 116 against Gabriel Clemens

Premier League runner up signalled his intention with maximums in both legs. He then capitalized on six miss darts by Clemens to surge into an unassailable cushion of 5-0.

De Sousa kept the pace with legs of 13 darts and 15 darts, leading 7-0. But Clemens opened the account with style. He followed up two 180’s by adding a 13-darter, to avoid any whitewash.

The Portuguese star made a strong 116 finish and moved to 9-1. Clemens doubled the score after De Sousa failed to hit a match dart at double 12. ‘The Special One,’ however, did not make a mistake until just seconds later to complete a stellar performance.

Subdued Searle defeated by Bully Boy

1:43 Michael Smith advanced into the last 16 of the World Matchplay with a 10-7 success against Ryan Searle With a victory of 10-7 against Ryan Searle, Michael Smith reached the 16th round in the World Matchplay.

Michael Smith, the 2019 runner up, fought back from Ryan Searle with a fierce fight. He set up an exciting last-16 match against Grand Slam champion Jose De Sousa as the world No7 made his winning return to Winter Gardens.

Searle broke his previous Super Series average three times, thanks to some spectacular performances. However, ‘Heavy Metal” was not able to rock Blackpool with his Matchplay bow.

Although the Somerset star was a bit tentative in his start, a pair of 80 checkouts helped him stay alive at the beginning. Smith’s sensational 136 checkout set the stage for an explosive four-leg run.

0:17 Michael Smith produced a sublime 136 checkout to break Searle’s throw in leg eight Michael Smith’s 136 checkout was a stunning feat of engineering that broke Searle’s eight-leg throw in.

Five-time major finalist Searle appeared to be in complete control at 7-3. However, he was involved in a fight after losing his range with the treble 20. This allowed Searle win the following four legs and cut the deficit to 8-6.

Smith’s scoring prowess is well-known, but Smith was also praised for his success in the outer ring. His 52 percent success rate in this area was a testament to Smith’s clinical 95 bullseye combination that took him to victory at 9-6.

“Heavy Metal” kept his hopes alive with a strong 12-dart hold. However, it only delayed the inevitable as Smith won a tough 10-7 victory with a 92.46 average.

Cullen wins against Dobey

1:28 Joe Cullen admits the win over Chris Dobey ‘meant a lot’ after experiencing some struggles behind the scenes After some difficulties behind the scenes, Joe Cullen admitted that the victory over Chris Dobey was’meaningful’.

After beating Chris Dobey, Joe Cullen found himself in tears. This was the start of Sunday’s action.

“The Rockstar” has won two rank titles in 2021 but arrived at Winter Gardens after five straight defeats, following last week’s nightmare Super Series campaign.

Dobey, on the other hand, was encouraged by his first senior PDC title, which secured his spot at the Empress Ballroom. But it was Cullen, who ran out of time, shooting in 11- and 10-dart legs, to create a 4-2, cushion.

1:08 Joe Cullen beat good friend Chris Dobey in the first round of the World Matchplay and was a little tearful after the win Joe Cullen defeated Chris Dobey, his good friend in World Matchplay. He was left a bit tearful following the victory.

“Hollywood” was not fazed. He reeled off three legs with the spin to regain the initiative. But after Cullen restored parity, Cullen returned the lead at five. The pair continued trading 13-dart holds.

After three breaks consecutively, the pendulum kept shifting but the moment that really mattered was in leg 16. Dobey wired the bull to score a stunning 164 and Cullen replied with a two-dart, 92 kill, to make it 9-7.

Cullen was under pressure from the North-East Arrowsmith, who fired an eighth maximum. But the quarter-finalist for 2018 held his nerve and won 10-8. Snakebite will be taking on the North-East Arrowsmith to secure a spot in the final eight.

