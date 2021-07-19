After Max Verstappen’s crash at the British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subject to racial abuse

After winning the British Grand Prix under controversial circumstances, Lewis Hamilton was subject to racist abuses on social media. This incident is the latest in a long line of offensive responses to sporting events.
In the aftermath of his win, seven-time world champion was greeted with comments that included gorilla and monkey emoticons on an Instagram photo.
Hamilton was a vocal advocate for systemic racism in the last year.
Mercedes and the FIA issued a joint statement denouncing this abuse.
It stated that Lewis Hamilton suffered multiple racist insults on social media after an incident at yesterday’s British Grand Prix.
This behavior is strongly condemned by Formula 1, the FIA, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and the FIA.
JUST INAfter the British Grand Prix crash, Lewis Hamilton launches an angry tirade at Max Verstappen
These people are not welcome in Formula 1, and we demand that the responsible parties be held accountable. Formula 1, the FIA and all the Formula 1 teams work together to create a sport that is more inclusive and diverse. These unacceptable cases of online abuse should be exposed and eradicated.
The opening sequence saw Hamilton and Verstappen go toe-toe in a thrilling display, but the two collided when they entered Copse corner.
He was sent by the contact into Verstappen’s car, which he crashed into the tyre wall at high speeds, ending his Grand Prix.
Later, the Dutchman stated that he was able to escape serious injury but that his lead of 33 points at the beginning of the weekend had been reduced to eight.
DO NOT MISS
The race stewards ruled that Hamilton was at fault for the crash and gave Hamilton a 10-second penalty, which he received in the pits.
He recovered from a fifth-place finish to make a stunning comeback.
Dramatically, Hamilton passed Charles Leclerc, race leader of the races with the same maneuver at Copse that ended Verstappen’s afternoon.
He won the eighth British Grand Prix, a record for his bravery. The crowd cheered.
Verstappen was disappointed and took to Twitter shortly after the race to declare that Hamilton had made a dangerous move to end his race for world title.
In hospital, he also said that the post-race celebrations of his opponent were “disrespectful” and “unsportsmanlike.”
Red Bull’s rest of team supported their driver. Christian Horner, the boss, was particularly animated during the race and afterwards.
Horner, after seeing Hamilton’s lead in Constructors Championship drop significantly Horner claimed Hamilton had won a hollow victory’ at Silverstone which should have been punished further.
Red Bull Advisor Helmut Marko stated that Marko should be removed from office for one race due to the incident.
Social media reactions were divided on whether this could have been regarded as natural racing or Hamilton was trying to push his luck by making such a risky move in the first lap.
While debate is always welcome, the abuse directed at the Mercedes man will draw more attention to fan-led racism that has been occurring in the past weeks.
Publiated Mon, 19 July 2021 at 07:50:00 +0000