After Max Verstappen’s crash at the British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subject to racial abuse

After winning the British Grand Prix under controversial circumstances, Lewis Hamilton was subject to racist abuses on social media. This incident is the latest in a long line of offensive responses to sporting events.

In the aftermath of his win, seven-time world champion was greeted with comments that included gorilla and monkey emoticons on an Instagram photo.

Hamilton was a vocal advocate for systemic racism in the last year.

Mercedes and the FIA issued a joint statement denouncing this abuse.

It stated that Lewis Hamilton suffered multiple racist insults on social media after an incident at yesterday’s British Grand Prix.

This behavior is strongly condemned by Formula 1, the FIA, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and the FIA.

