“Boks have tempted fate, now karma lurks”

A New Zealand rugby writer has stated that “bad karma” seems to have been lurking around the Springboks since their withdrawal from the 2020 Rugby Championship after they had received positive Covid-19 results.

With a string positive Covid-19 test results in both the British and Irish Lions camps as well as the Georgia squad’s warm-up match against South Africa, the Boks have had a difficult build-up to their highly anticipated three-Test series.

Ben Smith, a RugbyPass.comcolumnist who previously wrote another controversial piece suggesting that the Boks weren’t worthy of their No1 status, has once again attacked SA Rugby and Springboks for their withdrawal from 2020 Rugby Championship.

Smith’s latest assault argues that the game is the ultimate humbler. While coaches, players, and teams may preach it and try to manage their egos, Smith explains that the game has a funny way for separating those who aren’t under control.

“When rugby was stopped in 2020, it was not the pandemic that was blamed for their sudden withdrawal from the Rugby Championship. Rugby Australia claims that they were happy with their schedule and had previously agreed to attend.

“The backflip was introduced because players weren’t getting enough time to prepare for Test rugby. This is the old player welfare joke.

“Well, we’re here on the eve the Lions series, and the SA Rugby [Saru] should be pulling the pin any minute now, because these players have not reached the level of play they required last year.

“But we all know this is unlikely to happen. This makes last year’s spin seem a bit dubious. Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus stated recently that there will always be enough players. Even if we have a completely new team, we will still have enough players.

“Ahem. “Ahem. The dodging attempt last year – nobody knows if they were up for the challenge or tour. Did they ask? It is hard to imagine them refusing the opportunity to play for the Springboks.

“While the players would likely have stepped up to represent their country, they didn’t have any say. The withdrawal denied them a year of Test careers. In the meantime, SA Rugby began to cheat the game by keeping the number one tag but not earning it.

Imagine then that after putting the pin on your Sanzaar partner and costing everyone millions, you call NZR to request a match in Dubai for the All Blacks because you want a quality warm up match. You also ask them to ditch Fiji.

“Thanks but no thanks. Good luck to Georgia. These Springboks seem to have bad karma. After one Test against Georgia, the bubble burst and the second Test was called off. The South Africa A side was forced to be stacked to prepare for the Test series.

“They turned down competition last season and are now underprepared after an unfortunate series of circumstances. Irony is the best form of fate. It’s not lost on anyone that the Lions will be asked to do much of the work the Springboks couldn’t last year. This series could have been played in Europe, Australia or with large crowds. There were other options.

“Whatever was discussed behind closed door, we now have the Saru desired situation, but at every turn it’s unravelling and there are more challenges to overcome. They have made their bed and are now ready to go to sleep.

“If the Springboks win this series, it will be a testimony to the strength of the playing group’s ability to persevere through hardship. This has been a more difficult task than it should be. In this sense, a series victory should have more merit.

“Their reward will come in the form of two Tests against the Wallabies or All Blacks. Let’s pray that their superiors don’t allow fate to tempt them enough to be humbled. Twitter is filled with chirpiness and noise. Pride is growing, which usually happens before the fall.

“Ask yourself: What would be the most ironic outcome of all this for the Springboks?”

Photo by Steve Haag

Published Mon, 19 July 2021 at 13:27:34 +0000

