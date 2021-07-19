Champagne socialist! Bercow breaks promise to take £35k-a-year pension

The vocal Rejoiner – who was accused of abusing his position to hamper Brexit – has decided to claim the pension worth more than £35,000-a-year at the age of 58. This flies in the face of comments he made in 2012 not to claim it until he turned 65 – in line with much of the rest of the population.

But after stepping down as speaker in 2019 it appears that his Labour-supporting wife Sally has turned his head more than just politically.

The former Tory MP, who has since joined Labour, told the Mail on Sunday: “Shortly before I left office, Sally and I discussed the matter.

“She emphasised that the pension had always been part of my employment package and I should therefore take it, especially as, in her words, the Johnson Government was ‘breaking conventions and promises left, right and centre’.

“I agreed with that sentiment and have been taking my Speaker pension, in line with my predecessors’ practice, since I retired.”

