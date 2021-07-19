Christian Horner blasts Lewis Hamilton’s “desperate” behavior – “That’s an empty victory.”

Christian Horner attacks Lewis Hamilton’s “desperate” – “That’s an empty victory.”

Christian Horner has attacked Lewis Hamilton, calling him ‘desperate’ and calling him a ‘destroyer’ following Max Verstappen’s accident with Lewis Hamilton on lap one of the British Grand Prix. Horner called the victory ‘hallow’, and said he’d ‘put another competitor at risk’ by his actions.

Verstappen, a seven-time champion of the world, made a strong start against his main title challenger.

Hamilton and Hamilton went side-by-side in close racing, while Hamilton was seated under a fire in front of his family.

However, disaster struck when Hamilton’s front right tire made contact with Verstappen’s rear left Red Bull. This sent Verstappen spinning into the barriers at Turn 9 of the first lap.

Red Bull instantly contacted the race director and immediately raised the red flag. Hamilton was then placed under fire.

Red Bull boss Max said to Sky Sports F1: “Max has suffered a 51g injury. Lewis Hamilton, an eight-time champion of the world, shouldn’t make such manoeuvres. This is unacceptable.

