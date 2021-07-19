Christian Horner charges Toto Wolff with ‘unacceptable actions’ following the Max Verstappen crash

Hamilton and Verstappen clashed while they fought for position heading into Turn Nine at Copse Corner. The Dutchman hit the wall hard, bringing out red flags, and Hamilton was taken to hospital for observation.

Hamilton managed to finish the race with minimal damage to his car and, despite being given a ten second penalty for causing a crash, won Silverstone in front of home fans.

During the red flag period, when the incident was first under investigation Horner could be heard yelling at Michael Masi, FIA race director, that he hoped they would deal with it “appropriately”, firmly blaming Hamilton.

Moments later Wolff presented Hamilton’s innocence before the FIA. He asked Masi if he had received his email that contained “the diagrams” showing where the tyres should be.

