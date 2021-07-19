Daily Express :: Gaming Feed











<div><img src=”https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/143/750×445/1464672.jpg” class=”ff-og-image-inserted”></div><div readability=”57″><p>Ubisoft is getting ready to reveal a brand new first-person multiplayer shooter.</p><p>A brief gameplay teaser for the mysterious new game was posted by IGN over the weekend.</p><p>Little is known about the new first-person shooter, other than the fact that it’s set within the ‘Tom Clancy’ universe.</p><p>Some fans believe it could be the long-rumoured Battlecat game, which brings together various Tom Clancy franchises in a competitive multiplayer arena.</p><p>The early gameplay teaser makes reference to The Division, while also confirming the FPS rumour.</p><p>Judging by the gameplay footage, Battlecat will feature similar objective-based gameplay to games like Overwatch, complete with unique character skills.</p><p>Fans can find out for certain when the new Tom Clancy game is revealed in full on July 19.</p><p>The official reveal takes place at 7pm BST UK time, although the live stream begins at 6.30pm.</p><p>You can watch the event live by clicking play on the YouTube embed below.</p></div><div readability=”50″><p>Ubisoft also teased the game on Twitter, telling fans that things are about to “get wild”.</p><p>The tweet was accompanied by a party popper emoji, while the logo features your classic Tom Clancy soldier, only with a punk rock haircut.</p><p>It’s likely the new game will contain extensive character customisation, most likely via an in-game shop and/or a Battle Pass.</p><p>Previous rumours have suggested the game will be free-to-play, so expect a Fortnite-style Season Pass system if this is the case.</p><p>With the official reveal just a few hours away, Express Online will keep the article updated with all of the latest information.</p></div><div readability=”51″><p>The news comes just days after Ubisoft delayed Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Siege Extraction.</p><p>An evolution of Ubisoft’s winter sports game Steep, Riders Republic has been given an October 28 release date.</p><p>Rainbow Six Extraction, meanwhile, has been pushed back until January 2022, having previously been pencilled in for September.</p><p>”The goal with the decision to delay both of these games is to give more opportunities for players to test, play firsthand and give feedback to ensure we are bringing the best experiences to market and allow them to reach their full potential,” an Ubisoft spokesperson explains.</p><p>”We believe the new release schedules will allow us to achieve that goal. This is the right decision for our players and for the long-term performance of our games.”</p></div> Mon, 19 Jul 2021 14:17:00 +0000 Liam Martin

<div><img src=”https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/143/750×445/1464629.jpg” class=”ff-og-image-inserted”></div><div readability=”65.736789631107″><p><a data-link-tracking=”InArticle|Link” href=”https://www.express.co.uk/latest/fifa” target=”_blank” rel=”tag”>FIFA</a> 22 gameplay is about to be revealed in full by EA Sports.</p><p>As fans get ready for this week’s EA Play Live event, Electronic Arts is holding a series of spotlight events for individual games.</p><p>This includes the newly announced FIFA 22, which will be showcased by members of the development team.</p><p>The FIFA 22 EA Play Live Spotlight event takes place on July 20 at 6pm BST for fans living in the UK.</p><p>”Tune in to our EA Play Live Spotlight, July 20th,” reads an EA Sports tweet. “Watch our Gameplay Team break down FIFA 22, HyperMotion, and more.”</p><p>In a follow-up post, EA Sports confirmed that the Spotlight event will focus on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.</p><p>”Get your first look at gameplay in the FIFA 22 EA Play Spotlight as the EA SPORTS FIFA development team go in-depth on new next-gen features, powered by HyperMotion technology on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.”</p><p>If you want to watch the FIFA 22 gameplay reveal in full, simply hit play on the YouTube embed below from 6pm BST on July 20.</p></div><div readability=”51″><p>The news comes after EA Sports announced an October 1 release date for FIFA 22.</p><p>The upcoming football sim will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.</p><p>The digital version of FIFA 22 is priced at £69.99 on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, or £62.99 for EA Play members.</p><p>It’s cheaper on PS4 and Xbox One, where FIFA 22 is priced at £59.99, or £53.99 with EA Play.</p><p>If you want to pre-order a physical copy, click the link above to purchase FIFA 22 from GAME.</p></div><div readability=”58”><p>As a reminder, the Standard Edition comes with the core game, as well as one or two key benefits.</p><p>This includes a TOTW 1 Player, Kylian Mbappe Loan Item, FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, and a Career Mode Homegrown Talent perk.</p><p>The Ultimate Edition, meanwhile, includes FUT Heroes Player item, Ones to Watch Player item, free Xbox Series X|S upgrade, 4600 FIFA Points, Team of the Week 1 Player item, Kylian Mbappe Loan item, FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, and a Career Mode Homegrown Talent perk.</p><p>As an added bonus, Ultimate Edition pre-order customers will also get early access to the game. This means you can start playing FIFA 22 on September 27, instead of October 1.</p></div> Mon, 19 Jul 2021 15:50:00 +0000 Liam Martin

<div><img src=”https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/143/750×445/1464393.jpg” class=”ff-og-image-inserted”></div><div readability=”49.906166219839″><p>Rockstar Games have big plans in 2021 for expanding its support on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it won’t include GTA 6.</p><p>Reports keep coming in that the next Grand Theft Auto game will not arrive in 2021, and more surprisingly, 2022 or 2023.</p><p>It could be years before gamers enjoy the next instalment in the famous franchise, although that doesn’t mean there won’t be new content to play.</p><p><a data-link-tracking=”InArticle|Link” href=”https://www.express.co.uk/latest/Grand-Theft-Auto” target=”_blank” rel=”tag”>Grand Theft Auto</a> gamers have been waiting for years to find out more about the next game in the popular franchise, and it looks like they will be stuck doing this for a little while longer.</p><p>Rockstar Games announced its plans to launch an enhanced version of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2020, and we’re not months away from that final product arriving.</p></div><div readability=”53″><p>November 11 is the date that the enhanced version of GTA 5 makes its debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X, quite the feat for a title that originally launched in 2013.</p><p>But while fans are groaning at the idea of buying yet another version of the hit open-world adventure, it looks like it will be your best option.</p><p>That’s because the evidence is stacking up that GTA 6 won’t be launching until 2023 or beyond on new consoles.</p><p>Several sources have already shared reports that the next Grand Theft Auto game won’t arrive until 2025.</p><p>In his latest video on YouTube, Henderson claims that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a 2025 release date.</p><p>If the reports are true, then the gap between the release of GTA 5 and GTA 6 will be a whopping 12 years, and will be set in a modern day version of Vice City.</p></div><div readability=”53.203178206583″><p>Bloomberg Reporter Jason Jason Schreier also backed up the report, confirming that it could be years before we hear more about the project.</p><p>And now <a data-link-tracking=”InArticle|Link” href=”https://seekingalpha.com/article/4438411-take-two-interactive-record-year-strong-pipeline-and-powerful-proprietary-technology” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Seeking Alpha</a>, a crowd-sourced content service for financial markets, has provided a new update, pointing out that analysts have been struggling to make their own educated guesses on the final date.</p><p>A recent report from Seeking Alpha explains: “Unfortunately, management was so tight-lipped that not a single analyst could make an educated guess by asking the most implicative questions possible during the earnings call.</p><p>“While there are all kinds of rumors online, it would probably be naive to expect a release in the next 2 years or so.</p><p>“Rockstar Games is famous for really taking its time to make sure a game is perfect before showing it to the world, which in my view is the right mentality given a rushed game is always bad.</p></div><div readability=”45″><p>“I’m sure they wouldn’t want to go through the same experience as CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077.</p><p>“Take-Two is undeniably a leader in the gaming space and is not looking to slow down with all that financial firepower. The company continues to innovate by crafting immersive, fun and memorable gaming experiences that allow players to explore and interact with their friends and adaptable NPCs.”</p><p>So for now, GTA Online will be the main draw for all Grand Theft Auto fans looking for new content.</p><p>Rockstar Games are promising some big features for the latest version, and this could mean eventually leaving behind the PS4 an Xbox One versions for bigger adventures in the future.</p></div> Mon, 19 Jul 2021 02:30:39 +0000 Oliver Barnet

<div><img src=”https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/143/750×445/1464390.jpg” class=”ff-og-image-inserted”></div><div readability=”51.722912966252″><p>The latest predictions have been made regarding which retailers will be releasing the next <a data-link-tracking=”InArticle|Link” href=”https://www.express.co.uk/latest/PS5″ target=”_blank” rel=”tag”>PS5</a> Stock in the UK.</p><p>And according to the latest news, PlayStation restocks will be coming from Argos, Very, and further down the line, GAME.</p><p>From what has been shared, Argos could release its latest shipment by Friday, July 23, 2021.</p><p>The PS5 stock will reportedly go live at 8am BST and will mostly consist of disc edition consoles.</p><p>It should be noted that these dates remain predictions, meaning that they could be changed, or shipments could be delayed until later in July.</p></div><div readability=”52″><p>The latest news has be shared by stock tracker accounts, with PS5 Stock Alert telling gamers this weekend:</p><p>“Argos have fully distributed Disc Edition consoles over the weekend as we exclusively reported on Thursday.</p><p>“Digital Edition consoles are currently being distributed, though it’s a small portion. Drop expected: Friday 23rd July 8am</p><p>“This will be Argos’ last drop in July. Please note the drop expectancy is our own prediction and is not guaranteed.”</p><p>Another reliable stock tracker called PS5 Instant on Twitter has also backed up these dates, revealing that Argos consoles could drop between July 19-23.</p><p>The main difference in predictions is that PS5 Instant believes that the restock will begin much earlier, with gamers being warned to keep an eye on the website and App from 1am BST.</p></div><div readability=”46″><p>With Argos releasing consoles on a region by region basis, it will also be worth checking with stores to see if they have in-store stock to sell.</p><p>And these are the other stores that could be offering PS5 restocks this week according to the latest predictions from stock trackers:</p><ul><li>Argos – July 19-23 (1-4am)</li><li>ASDA 21-29 (8-11am)</li><li>John Lewis 21-29th 7-9am</li><li>Very 22-29nd (9-11am)</li></ul><p>GAME has also been linked to a new PS5 stock drop this month, although the dates are not quite as solid as those being shared for Argos and Very.</p><p>The UK retailer could offer thousands of more consoles to buy on Wednesday, 21st July, with plenty of bundles expected to be listed over the coming days as pre-orders.</p></div><div readability=”51″><p>Knowing when a PS5 restock is happening can be vital but it’s also worth knowing how each retailer handles its shipments.</p><p>And here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers:</p><p><strong>AMAZON UK:</strong> Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. More stock is expected during July.</p><p><strong>ARGOS</strong>: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings.</p><p><strong>GAME</strong>: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. The next PS5 stock update is expected before the end of July.</p></div> Mon, 19 Jul 2021 01:22:01 +0000 Oliver Barnet

<div><img src=”https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/143/750×445/1464289.jpg” class=”ff-og-image-inserted”></div><div readability=”34.674922600619″><p>Argos could be launching orders for the <a data-link-tracking=”InArticle|Link” href=”https://www.express.co.uk/latest/ps5″ target=”_blank” rel=”tag”>PS5</a> again soon. The high street retailer – which has been one of the best places to buy a PS5 in the in 2021 – has allegedly received a double shipment of PS5 stock. And PlayStation 5 stock hunters could have found out exactly when Argos will be taking orders for the PS5 once again.</p></div><div readability=”41″><p>The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account – which previously exclusively revealed Argos had received deliveries of new PS5 stock – has delivered an update.</p><p>The reliable PS5 stock tracker account has announced when the PS5 could be available to buy at Argos once again.</p><p>And it’s been claimed Argos will be opening up orders once again for the PS5 on Friday July 22 at 8am UK time.</p><p>In a recent update the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “PlayStation 5 (Argos) News.</p></div><div readability=”51”><p>The @PS5StockAlertUK tracker Twitter last week revealed Argos had received a double shipment of PS5 stock.</p><p>The PS5 stock tracker posted: “Exclusive: Argos has received a shipment yesterday, and is receiving one today. The retailer is expected to drop the console online sometime next week. We’ll keep you updated as usual when further/detailed information is available.”</p><p>Besides Argos, GAME are rumoured to be opening orders for the PS5 once again soon.</p><p>It’s believed GAME could start taking orders for the PS5 once again on Wednesday July 21.</p><p>While Very are also tipped to open orders for the PS5 between July 20 and July 28.</p><p>Speaking about the next GAME PS5 restock, the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “News: GAME has updated their release date to 30th July, indicating a possible stock drop next week. Our prediction for this drop is Wednesday 21st July. Potentially 8K stock with both editions on pre-order.”</p></div><div readability=”36.274509803922″><p>This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about.</p><p>This article was written completely independently, see more details <a data-link-tracking=”InArticle|Link” href=”https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/science-technology/1078812/Daily-Express-Information-on-Affiliate-links” target=”_blank” rel=”tag”>here</a>.</p></div> Mon, 19 Jul 2021 07:48:00 +0000 Dion Dassanayake

