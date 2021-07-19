Fabio Paratici, Tottenham chief of Tottenham uses a tried transfer strategy ‘for as many players as possible’

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham chief of Tottenham uses a tried transfer strategy ‘for as many players’

Matt Doherty, the former Wolves boss, will be back with him after he worked as a fullback with Ireland’s Wolves during his time at Molineux.

Doherty played only 13 games last season for Spurs and failed to impress during his first season. Nuno might see this as an opportunity to show the best of the 29-year old.

Young defender Joe Rodon is another player who will be a key part of Spurs’ next season. He made 19 appearances across all competitions last year.

He played the entire 90-minute match in four matches against Wales at Euro 2020. The 23-year old will be looking forward to regular Premier League game time.

