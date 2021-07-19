Facundo Ferrario leaves SLAR for Italy

Facundo Ferrio will continue playing in Italy. Rovigo has signed the Argentine fullback for the 2021-2022 seasons. After his participation in the 2021 Super Liga Americana de Rugby, Los Cafeteros Pro (SLAR), he has moved to Europe. Ferrario was a regular player for the Colombian team throughout the season.

The 23-year old is capable of playing in many positions within the backline. Due to the needs of Cafeteros Pro, he did so this year. He follows the footsteps of Gonzalo Garcia, his captain and teammate in SLAR.

Rovigo are reigning champions in Italy’s domestic championship. With Diego Antl, the Argentine center, involved, Rovigo won the title. Antl left the club to join Valorugby Emilia. Rovigo defeated Petrarca Padova 23-20 to win their 13th national title.

Jockey Club de Rosario is the parent of Ferrario. He will be playing rugby in Italy for the second time after his first experience. His first experience was with Los Cafeteros Pro, where he played SLAR.