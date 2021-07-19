Get a discount on annual entry to over 300 UK historic homes & attractions with Travelzoo

Fancy visiting historic UK locations with friends or family this summer? Travelzoo is offering a special deal where travellers can get access to hundreds of locations for a special price.

Ideal for history buffs, the membership includes free access to popular locations like Balmoral Castle, Highclere Castle and Sandringham. It also includes member-only tours and priority bookings for private tours, making it ideal for special occasions. Members will also get a Historic House magazine and a handbook. Available now, Travelzoo members can get a special discount with a code.

This code is only valid for Travelzoo members but customers can sign up for free to access these deals. Sign up for a free membership here. Travelzoo members can save £7 on the regular price of any membership with a code. This means that customers can get a joint Historic Houses membership for just £82, which is £41 per person.

From royal castles to classic gardens and war landmarks, pick locations that suit your interest. Highlights include Highclere Castle in Hampshire, which is the main filming location for “Downton Abbey”. View the full T&Cs here. This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

