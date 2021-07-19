Google Chrome users have to download another essential security update today

To check you’re on the correct version of Chrome and manually update to the latest patch click on the About Google Chrome option.

The latest security update for Google Chrome was detailed in a blog post written by Srinivas Sista, the technical programme manager for the browser.

In it Sista wrote: “Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2021-30563 exists in the wild.”

While Google hasn’t disclosed how this vulnerability works, it’s believed to take advantage of a bug in Chrome’s JavaScript engine.

This could lead to hackers remotely running arbitrary code which tricks Chrome users into visiting a malicious website.

Once on this nefarious site a confusion error can be triggered in Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine.

