James May’s “I feel a little more fragile” address retirement plans and co-star payback

He said, “Retirement is something that creeps up on us in the type of work we do.”

“I believe you fade away and then you realize, ‘Oh! I retired.’ And you don’t know it.”

He assured fans that he wasn’t leaving yet and said: “I do hope so.

I still have a lot of things to do. Let’s face it, this won’t happen for 10 more years.

Amazon Prime Video will be streaming The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown on Friday, 30 July

Publié Mon, 19 July 2021 at 05:00:00 +0000