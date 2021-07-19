Quantcast
Moderna vaccine walk-ins: Where can you get your first or second jab of Moderna?

According to the chief scientist of the World Health Organisation, people shouldn’t mix Covid jabs unless they’re specifically advised to.

Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing on Monday after a question about booster shots: “It’s a little bit of a dangerous trend here.

“It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose.”

She said later in a tweet: “Individuals should not decide for themselves, public health agencies can, based on available data.

“Data from mix and match studies of different vaccines are awaited – immunogenicity and safety both need to be evaluated.”

