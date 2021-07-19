Morikawa’s quick rise to the top in major records





















Collin Morikawa, who was only weeks old when Shane Lowry won the Claret Jug at The Open 2019, in 2019 wasn’t even a few weeks into his professional life. Two years later, the American is a multi-major winner.

Morikawa ripped through the records at Royal St George’s once more, as he did last year at the PGA Championship. He stormed to a two shot victory to be crowned Champion Golfer.

Sandwich’s victory in Sandwich was Morikawa’s latest achievement in what has rapidly become a glittering professional career. He already has surpassed many golf’s greats.

Morikawa became a star quickly when he switched from amateur golf to professional play just 24 months ago. He posted back-to-back top four finishes on the PGA Tour, before securing a win at the Barracuda Championship.

Former Walker Cup winner Morikawa made it to the cut in 22 PGA Tour starts, a record that Tiger Woods has broken with his 25-cut streak. Morikawa won the Workday Charity Classic after he had ended his run at the Travelers Championship.

Those who doubted Morikawa’s ability were quickly silenced at his PGA Championship debut, TPC Harding Park. A final round 64 was enough to see him move clear of a congested leaderboard. He also won a maiden major championship title.

Morikawa continues to be a star among the elite of the world, having won the WGC Workday Championship and posting top-20 finishes at three majors in 2021. He also narrowly missed out on a playoff against Patrick Cantlay last month at the Memorial Tournament.

With his win at The Open, Collin Morikawa will likely move up to No. 3 in the world.

The final major for men was still a surprise to the world number four. He had never played The Open before and only had limited links experience. However, that didn’t stop him from making more major golf history.

Morikawa was just two points off the Kent coast’s halfway point with rounds of 64 and 67. A third round of 68 moved him closer to Louis Oosthuizen, and saw him join the South African in his final group.

Morikawa continued his steady start to Sunday with a string of consecutive birdies starting at the seventh. He also took advantage of the par-5 14th to pull clear of the rest of the field. Finally, he looked calm and collected to win the final stretch.

Morikawa is now the Open’s debutant and has won the Claret Jug for the first time since Ben Curtis in 2003. The American, who was born Woods, became the first to win The Open as well as the PGA Championship.

Morikawa became a two time winner after only eight major starts, which is the shortest since Bobby Jones (1926). The victory made him the first ever player to win both majors in his debut appearances.

Morikawa will soon turn his attention quickly to the Olympic Games where he is one of the favorites to win gold for Team USA. Then he’ll switch his focus to FedExCup glory before making his Ryder Cup debut in Whistling Straits next September.

Are there any chances that Morikawa will continue to enjoy great success over the next few years? Based on the past 12 months it appears that he will only get stronger. Could he be a future Grand Slam competitor? It is a bet you wouldn’t lose.