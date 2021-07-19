Nightclubs return! Revellers cheers as Freedom Day arrives – but scientists urge caution

Revellers described the reopening as “like New Year” and said they “missed the buzz” of being out. Footage on social media showed nightclub queues erupt with excitement as the clock struck 12.

From today, there are no limits on how many people can meet up or attend events – and table service will no longer be required in pubs and restaurants. You are no longer required to wear a face mask by law, though the Government “expects and recommends” using a covering in enclosed spaces. Outside Egg nightclub in north London clubbers queued for more than an hour and counted down from 10 as midnight neared. Fundraiser Chloe Waite, 37, who was first in the queue, said the occasion was “something we’re going to remember for a long time.”

“It’s going to be a special night,” she told the PA news agency. “For me this is a New Year’s-type event and something we’re going to remember for a long, long time and we might not get the opportunity for a while.” Gabriel Wildsmith, 26, a video producer from London, who joined Ms Waite added: “I’ve been here for an hour, I’m really keen.” Actor Alex Clarke, 40, told PA: “There’s a bit of apprehension and uncertainty about the protocols. READ MORE: Brexit warning: 26 EU states ‘lining up’ to take on UK for Ireland

“It’s thoroughly dangerous and I think no one, at least who is a specialist in public health, would be wanting to encourage an attitude by those in authority that suggests somehow the problem is solved.” The UK is currently experiencing around 50,000 Covid infections a day, but scientists foresee this number reaching 200,000 over the next two months. Serious illness and death is likely to be much lower than at other peaks in the pandemic due to the successful immunisation campaign, as 68 percent of the population has been vaccinated. “If we don’t do it now we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it?” Boris Johnson said in a video message filmed on Sunday. “This is the right moment but we’ve got to do it cautiously. We’ve got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there.”

