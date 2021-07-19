Nostradamus predictions 2021: What are the most terrifying predictions for this year?

The French astrologer, whose real name was Michel de Nostredame, made a series of predictions in his book 1555 Les Prophéties. Nostradamus reportedly made several correct predictions about the future, although many are open to interpretation and are a source of conspiracy theories. One such prediction was the rise of Donald Trump and how he would become President of the United States.

In Century III, Quatrain 81, Nostradamus wrote: “The great shameless, audacious bawler. He will be elected governor of the army: The boldness of his contention. The bridge broken, the city faint from fear.”

While the forecasts of Nostradamus are very vague, astrologers reading his work believe 2021 was of particular significance to the French prophet.

According to astrologers, the coronavirus pandemic marks the beginning of a series of misfortunes for humanity, which was outlined by Nostradamus, including widespread famine.

He said: “After great trouble for humanity, a greater one is prepared, The Great Mover renews the ages: Rain, blood, milk, famine, steel, and plague, Is the heavens fire seen, a long spark running.”

