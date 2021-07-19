Power wins play-off on the PGA Tour

Seamus Power won his first PGA Tour title, in Kentucky

Seamus Power from Ireland won his maiden PGA Tour championship with a thrilling play-off win at the Barbasol Championship.

He finished on 21 under with overnight leader JTPoston who had a three-shot lead over him in his final four holes.

Poston missed his tee shot by just inches, en route to a double-bogey on the 15th. He then registered a three-putt Bogey at par-three the next. The American posted two-putt pars at his last two holes to complete a round 70 and prolong the contest.

Golf is an inch-based game. Leader J.T. Leader J.T. After making two bogeys on the hole, he leads by 1. pic.twitter.com/DLwuF2es5b — PGA TOUR, @PGATOURAugust 18, 2021

Power chipped in off the green for Poston’s birdie on the second extra hole. They exchanged pars over four more holes and a par was enough to win the playoff hole, when Poston discovered water.

Power is now in the top-20 for his six PGA Tour starts.

Power stated that he would need to spend three days trying to figure out his goals after his victory. Power said that two months ago, if I had known how to enter the FedExCup play-offs, I would have been completely over the moon.

It was an amazing day. It was clear that I would need one low from the beginning. Although I admit that I thought five under was too low, I managed to grab one on the last and squeeze into a playoff, eventually pulling through.

Power will likely feature in the FedExCup season-ending play-offs

Victory elevates Power to a career high 113th place in the most recent world rankings. He also moves to 69th position in the FedExCup standings. The win also earns him a two year exemption from the PGA Tour and invites to The Players, the Tournament of Champions, and The PGA Championship.

Anirban and Sam Ryder finished tied-third, having both shot 65s during the last round. James Hahn was in the tie-fifth group.

England’s Ben Taylor took 20th place after round 69. His compatriot Tom Lewis was tied for 40th thanks to his seven-under 65.