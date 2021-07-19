Rugby League News



Aidan Sezer will move to Headingley for next season

Leeds Rhinos announced that Aidan Sezer from Huddersfield has been signed to a 2-year agreement.

When his Giants contract expires, the 30-year-old will join Leeds to play for Leeds. This is.

Richard Agar, Leeds’ coach said that Aidan was a top-class player who can also act as a medium and help to bring out all the great talents in our team.

He was a good player and I knew he attracted interest from other clubs. However, it speaks volumes about his ambition and hunger to make Emerald Headingley a success.

3.22 Wigan won a second victory over Huddersfield within six days. They defeated them 14-12 at John Smith’s Stadium. Wigan won a second victory over Huddersfield within six days, when they beat them 14-12 at John Smith Stadium.

Sezer was a part of the Combined Nations All Stars team which beat England last month. He made over 150 NRL appearances before joining Huddersfield.

Kevin Sinfield, Leeds Rugby Director said that Rob Lui had left us at the close of the season. Strengthening our midfielder options was therefore a priority. Aidan was someone Aidan identified as being a great fit for our style. the game.

He impressed all at Huddersfield’s Super League and I believe he will flourish in our setting starting next season.”

3.21 Leeds was defeated by last Friday, after a remarkable recovery staged by the cules in the second period. Leeds was defeated by the cules in the second period after a remarkable recovery from the cules.

Sezer is currently sidelined due to an injury to his ankle in All Stars.

“The Rhinos, in my opinion are the greatest club in Super League. I am looking forward to being part of a prosperous couple of years here.

Huddersfield Giants Vs. Hull FC Live

“Leeds is known for its fan base and the enormous club, and that’s what I look forward to as a player.

It will provide a safe environment where he can play his best. The club’s size makes Leeds attractive to you.

“As a child, I watched the Leeds football team, and now I am very excited to be joining the club.”

Publited at Sun, 18 July 2021 22.54:53 (+0000).