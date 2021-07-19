Quantcast
Ryanair boss: Ryanair urges passengers who have been vaccinated to ‘turn off’ the NHS tracing app

So, apps are pinging everywhere.

O’Leary stated that the country needs to “return to some normality”.

He continued, “This is all the nonsense of zero-covid.”

Every year, millions of people get the flu. While there will always be some, the number of people with the flu is very small for those who have been double-jabbled and can receive Covid are also quite low.

They don’t need to be given a high dose of Covid and don’t have to go into hospital.

“I believe that this is the evidence war we are looking for when we loosen these restrictions. It is time to have some common sense.

According to Mr O’Leary part of the common sense is continued use of facial masks in public transport as well as transport hubs.

He said, “I think that transport should involve more mask-wearing.”

“It was reckless to suggest that everyone can get rid of their masks.

“I believe that people will continue to want to use masks, and that it is sensible and appropriate.”

Ryanair insists on the wearing of a mask by passengers when they board aircraft or at airports.

Publited at Mon, 19 July 2021 09:52:00 +0000

