Samsung may try a new tactic to sell foldables: Make ’em cheaper

Samsung is not releasing its famed Galaxy Note this year. But it’s expected that the Korean tech giant will unveil two foldable phones in an event scheduled next month: the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3.

A report from the Korea Herald has given us some sense about the price tag of these devices. The company is pricing the Z Fold 3 at 1.99 million won ($1,740) and the Z Flip 3 at 1.28 million won ($1,112).

In comparison, Samsung released the Z Fold 2 at $1,999 and the Z Flip at $1,379 — 17% and 22% higher than the rumored price of the new foldable.

This price drop might entice older Galaxy Note users to switch to this new form factor. Samsung already supports its S-pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra that costs $1,199.

pic.twitter.com/X1Ihgmotb8 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021

And the company is expected to support the stylus in these upcoming foldables as well. So it might be another reason why Note fans would want to stick to the Samsung camp, and not switch to iPhones.

We already know how the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 might look like thanks to leaks from GaloxYT YouTube channel and prominent tipster Evan Blass. These phones will supposedly have improved durability and camera performance.

The Korea Herald report noted that Samsung is targeting to sell 6-7 million of these foldables — almost 300% up from the 2 million units of the previous generation.

The company will hope that lower prices and tougher phones will lure more customers to try out this relatively new form factor. We’ll wait until the end of the year to see if Samsung’s bet on lower prices and tougher builds will lure more customers into the world of foldables.

Did you know we have a newsletter all about consumer tech? It’s called Plugged In –

and you can subscribe to it right here.



Published at Mon, 19 Jul 2021 11:09:04 +0000

This post originally posted here