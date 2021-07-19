Quantcast
Shirley Ballas was taken to A&E following a gory knife incident.

Shirley Ballas was taken to A&E following a gory knife incident.

Shirley Ballas, head judge of Strictly Come dancing told her fans she had cut her hand so deeply that there was blood everywhere. She shared her Instagram Stories and said she would likely need stitches. As she showed her hand to her Instagram followers, the professional dancer at 60 years old revealed a small amount of blood on her hand.

As she was going to hospital for it to be checked, she ended the video by telling them to watch this space.

At the hospital, Danny Taylor supported her dancer.

She has not yet provided an update on the incident.

Shirley posted this after she donned a stunning orange jumpsuit.

As she confidently held her hand to her hip, the Strictly Come Dancing judge smiled for all cameras

Stay tuned for more information.

Mon, 19 July 2021 at 09:11:00 +0000

Shirley Ballas was taken to A&E following a gory knife incident.
