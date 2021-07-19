Assistant Steve Tandy says that the first Test selection meeting was “a good hour and half.”

The controversy surrounding the selection of a Lions XV

Steve Tandy, British & Irish Lions assistant coach, described it as “one the most difficult things” he’s ever been involved in during his rugby career. The initial selection meeting was held on Sunday night to decide the starting XV against the Springboks. He explained that it took him an hour and a quarter, perhaps a little longer.

The assistant said that there were probably a few things to fix, but the majority of the work is done. Players will find out very soon.

On Thursday, the public will be informed about the Test team’s first series encounter in Cape Town. According to the assistant of the Lions, there was healthy discussion.

The Scotland defense specialist said that the Lions 2021 selection conference would confirm the following: “We will likely confirm things today or tomorrow, and then it will be up the Gats to decide when it is appropriate (to inform the team). These are important decisions. Although there will be many unlucky players they are still the Lions.

“We had an initial selection last night. It was quite lengthy, but it covered all the bases. Many people have offered their support and it is a great place to be as coach.

“There will be disappointment but there will also be joy. But I believe everyone will be motivated to win the first Test, regardless of whether they are in the 23.

"It was a great first meeting, and it became clearer and more clear as we progressed.

