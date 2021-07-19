Quantcast
17.9 C
United States of America
Monday, July 19, 2021
type here...
US

The teenage alternate has no symptoms and is quarantined in her hotel room days before the Olympics

By Newslanes Media
0
1

Must read

A view of the interior of the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. The venue will host artistic, rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics.
A view of the interior of the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. The venue will host artistic, rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics. Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. 

The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine.

Here is the full statement from the committee:

The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19. In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.

 

Published at Mon, 19 Jul 2021 12:59:44 +0000

This post originally posted here https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/olympics-coronavirus-pandemic-07-19-21/h_c1db7c8b3e6802cc58123ae5dcabfeb5

Previous articleChristian Horner charges Toto Wolff with ‘unacceptable actions’ following the Max Verstappen crash
The teenage alternate has no symptoms and is quarantined in her hotel room days before the Olympics
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks