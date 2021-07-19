The teenage alternate has no symptoms and is quarantined in her hotel room days before the Olympics

A view of the interior of the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. The venue will host artistic, rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics. Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19.

The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine.

Here is the full statement from the committee:

The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19. In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.

Published at Mon, 19 Jul 2021 12:59:44 +0000

