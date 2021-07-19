This new hearing aid is virtually invisible

CNN
For the hearing impaired, the right hearing aids can make the world just as lively and vibrant as it is for the hearing. Now hearing aid pioneer Eargo, a direct-to-customer company dedicated to bringing better hearing to those 43 million hearing-challenged Americans, is making innovative, comfortable hearing aids even more affordable, compared to traditional hearing centers.
Eargo 5 is customizable to each user’s individual needs and preferences, using its trademarked Sound Match™ technology. Eargo 5 reduces the bulkiness experienced with traditional hearing aids and is the smallest in-ear device the company has ever made. That means the discomfort, embarrassment, and stigma that keep people from using clunky, old-fashioned aids aren’t an issue—Eargo 5 is light as a whisper (while letting you hear every single one of them).
Hearing aids need to work in a variety of hearing situations. You’re using your ears in a completely different way inside a sleeping baby’s nursery than at an outdoor rock concert, for example. So Eargo has made the settings on Eargo 5 personalizable, with four easy presets for common hearing environments—like taking part in a meeting, talking on the phone, watching tv, and dining in a crowded restaurant—that can be engaged with a simple tap of the user’s ear, or in the mobile app. Need noise reduction for that concert? No problem! Have to hear every peep from that sleeping infant? Done.
And further fine-tuning is as easy as taking a selfie—with Android and iOS mobile apps that let users personalize Eargo 5’s settings anytime and anywhere, which is key for a device with up to 16 hours of charge time.
Other updates that make Eargo 5 easy to use include: new contactless recharging with magnets to easily place in the charging area, extra mic caps, redesigned Petal ear tips with built-in filters, and an energy-dense VARTA® lithium-ion battery that can achieve a full charge in as little as four hours.
Eargo’s proprietary screening process helps users make sure they’re getting the most out of their Eargo devices for their specific hearing needs. Eargo 5 emits test tones that establish the user’s hearing levels, which Eargo Sound Match uses to create a hearing-experience profile for the user, including recommended settings for different listening environments.
Eargo’s hearing experts are always on hand to help customers further personalize their settings. It’s all done without any visits to clinics or long hours in crowded waiting rooms, and Eargo delivers lifetime professional support.
Most importantly, Eargo 5 costs only a fraction of the price of many traditional hearing aids. Eargo 5 is $2,950—no price increase from the fourth-generation Eargo Neo HiFi. With financing, it can be had for payments as low as $123 per month for 24 months. It comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee. Eargo 5 is the latest manifestation of Eargo’s mission to continually help people Hear Life to the Fullest™. Interested in experiencing the new tech first-hand? Start with a free sample of Eargo’s virtually invisible hearing aid.
