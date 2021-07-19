Quantcast
Weight loss: Michael Mosley recommends eating fermented foods to slim – ‘I do it!’

Weight loss: Michael Mosley recommends eating fermented foods to slim - ‘I do it!’

Michael Mosley explained: “I make my own sauerkraut and kimchi and we also make kombucha.”

Recently, he shared some tips with Express.co.uk on how to stay motivated while following an intermittent fasting diet or any kind of weight loss plan.

Dr Mosley highlighted that in order to succeed, it is essential to get support from friends and family. 

“There is a huge amount of research and evidence supporting the idea that if you want to lose weight, it is really, really important that you have the support of your friends, your family, or some other wider community. Everyone experiences ups and downs in life, and as long as you have support and someone you can turn to, then you’re much more likely to succeed,” he told Express.co.uk.

