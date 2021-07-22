All announcements made during EA Play Live 2020

EA Play Live 2021 is over. Here’s what was said.

Codemasters has announced Grid Legends 2022, just a few days after releasing F1 2021. This story is a live-action action mode that stars actors like Ncuti Gatwa, Eric Effiong (in Sex Education). Command & Conquer meets race? Below is the debut trailer

We have next, Lost in Random. This action-adventure from Zoink (Swedish game studio Zoink) is due out on September 10, 2010. The release date is September 10, 2010. Below is the trailer for Gameplay

Velan Studios has announced Knockout city Season 2: It features a map with movie-themed arenas known as the Holowood Drive in, a ball, playlists and gear, plus new rewards. Fight at the Movies debuts 27 July. Below is the trailer:

As we expected, there was a lot of Apex Legends news. Apex Legends Emergence, the next big update to the battle royale game, launches on 3 August. Below is a trailer that shows Seer, the new character.

EA has unveiled Battlefield Portal. This leaked earlier today. Martin takes a closer look at this striking mode in Battlefield 2042. It allows you to mix up Battlefield 1942 and Battlefield Bad Company 2 into custom maps. Below is the trailer

It was the big reveal that confirmed the best-kept gaming secret: Dead Space’s remake. EA Motive is the Star Wars Squadrons creator and it will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, S. It’s only next-gen. It has no release date. Below is the teaser trailer.