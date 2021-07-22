Codemasters Announces Grid Legends for 2022

Codemasters announced Grid Legends as a brand new racing game, due to be released in 2022 for Xbox Series X, S, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Grid Legends was shown at the EA Play Event. It features driving as one would expect and what appears to be an engaging story mode. Below is the debut trailer

The story mode featured live action by actors like Ncuti Gatwa, Eric Effiong of Sex Education) who were able to see their digital environment via LED screens – the same technology used in The Mandalorian.

The official blurb is:

The Grid World Series is back and this year’s players feature prominently in an on-the-ground documentary. The drivers face fierce personalities and internal politics, as well as Ravenwest Motorsport’s infamous Ravenwest Motorsport. Ravenwest Motorsport hopes to win a sixth World Championship. The underdog story features an all-star cast that includes Ncuti Gatwa, a British actor who has won awards.

“Grid Legends brings drama to every corner of the track. Unpredictable racing occurs as the cars vie for top spot. You can compete on more than 130 routes including the real Brands Hatch track and Indianapolis circuits, as well as iconic Grid cities circuits such San Francisco and Paris. You can race and improve over 100 vehicles, from vintage touring cars, big rigs to single-seaters to stadium trucks. The race creator allows players to take their favorite mixed-class cars onto the track, and then battle it out online.

Moscow and London are two of the new circuits. Yes, you can drive past Buckingham Palace.