Farke: Norwich wants to become a permanent member of PL

Daniel Farke claims he’s not addicted to knowing which Norwich position their Norwich team will be in when they return to the Premier League, but he insists that he would like the Canaries become a permanent member of the Premier League.

On Wednesday, the Canaries manager signed a four-year contract. He has once more led the club into the Premier League.

After winning the Sky Bet Championship his second year, Norwich were demoted last year. However, they bounced back quickly by winning the second-level title.

The club is now aiming for Premier League status, but Farke cannot predict the future. However, he would not turn down an offer to just survive.

He stated that his first and most important goal was to be part of all 26 top teams in the country.

We want to be in the Premier League one day, in the top 20, but if we don’t win that game, then finish in the top six [of the Championship].

This was our goal and it was huge for a club that was self-funded. This consistency is what we are now. This team won the Championship title and played in the Premier League. We then took home the Championship title once more, winning it again, and are now heading into the Premier League.

Daniel Farke watches on during Norwich’s pre-season friendly against Kings Lynn Town last week

“That’s what we want. The next step is becoming a Premier League team, and we would like to be a permanent member.

We aren’t naive. While we understand that we won’t be fighting for the Premier League title, we still want to grow the club season by season.

I’m willing to do everything for every single season. Here is a letter that you can sign to guarantee me this season.

It would certainly be a huge success, and there would likely be a parade of non-relegationary players through the city. Everyone would praise us. But I’m not addicted to position. I want to just say that we did the best with the opportunities available to us.



Farke admitted that he was tempted to quit Norwich last year, but felt it was his duty to stay with the club and try to make a comeback into the top flight.

He said that both parties were realistic, and knew this relationship was rare in football. He has been the head coach since 2017.

“I am aware of the privilege I have been given and feel humbled and emotionally grateful. It is long past the time that the manager allowed me to make something extraordinary and remain for many years.

“I remember what the situation was one year ago. Normally, after the relegation question are answered it’s “we need a new manger” but this felt like it was the opposite.

“My key people worried that I would not want to return to the second level because of the other options, but I felt the need to give back for the support, trust and assistance. So I decided to remain and I am certain it was the right decision.

When asked if he could see Norwich staying up next year and challenging for the silverware, the 44-year old replied that he didn’t think so.

But in my wildest dreams, I will admit that I do go to games just to win football games. It’s great to lift silverware.

It won’t happen in Norwich City over the next few decades, likely not. However, we’re not addicted to the places at the table and don’t hold this mindset.

Publited at Thu 22 July 2021, 15:35.42 +0000