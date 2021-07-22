Quantcast
PS5 users just got hundreds of shows and movies to enjoy for free

By Newslanes Media
Sony and Apple have partnered to make it possible for PS5 owners to access the Apple TV service free of charge in 2021. This six-month free subscription will allow telly viewers plenty of time for all the content on their list.

Today’s deal allows you to immediately boot your PlayStation 5 and download the Apple TV+ App.

You will first need to install the app on your next-generation console. Please note that you can only get this offer through a PS5.

You will need to redeem the code through your console in order to use it on other devices.

Based on what we have seen so far, this new Apple TV deal is open to all customers new and old, as well as those with an active free trial.

This exclusive deal was created to mark the launch Ted Lasso Season 2 and will also include future episodes.

Ted Lasso is the headliner in July. Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Alfre Whiteard star in Foundation, a sci-fi drama that has been highly anticipated.

The Apple TV+ offer is still active. You won’t have to pay any fees, however, you must share your details in order for the plan to be renewed after the trial. After the extended period it will only cost PS4.99 per month until it is cancelled.

PS5 owners who are interested in signing up for a PlayStation Network account will also need an Apple ID.

How do I redeem the Apple TV deal on PlayStation 5?

  • Search your PS5 console for the Apple TV app, or search under “All Apps” in Media Home.
  • Open the Apple TV App and follow the instructions.
  • Register with an Apple ID to log in or create one if you do not have one.
  • Get six months free of Apple TV+

Apple TV+ movies and shows can be viewed on the Apple TV App and tv.apple.com. Apple TV App is available on Apple devices already. However, if it has been removed from your device you can re-download it from the App Store.

You can watch Apple TV+, in addition to the PS5 consoles and PS4 consoles, on any smart TVs or streaming devices that support Apple TV.

The United States and UK are the two participating regions. This means that the same deal is possible in North America.

Publited at Thu 22 July 2021, 17:15:00 +0000

