Survey: 2021 Face to face events are in the works for planners

According to Etc.venues, approximately 76 percent U.S.-based event planners plan on holding their next face-to–face event in the coming year. Nearly three-quarters of five respondents (59%) plan to concentrate on face-to-face events in 2021 or 2022 rather than adding virtual or hybrid meetings.

This survey was completed in June 2021 and received responses from 405 event organizers, with more than 100 of them based in the United States.

- Advertisement -

However, U.K.-U.S. responses combined showed that 68 percent believed hybrid events would continue to occur, down from the 73 percent who said so in December and the same as the 67% surveyed June 2020.

A combined 82 percent said that they valued face-to-face interactions more now than ever before the pandemic. This is in contrast to the 88 per cent who stated so at June 2020, and the 77 per cent who did so in June 2020.

U.S. Expansion, New Sales Mgr.

Etc.venues is now open in New York City at 601 Lexington Ave. on the 14th Floor of its 59-story office tower. It has 30,000 sq. feet of event space. This space is in addition to the original NYC location, located at 360 Madison Ave. which was opened in March 2020.

- Advertisement -

John Sklencar, a sales development manager for the United States has also joined the company. Most recently, he was Northeast National Sales Manager for Choose Chicago. He previously worked in New York City for Visit Britain and Destination D.C.

Publited at Thu 22 July 2021, 15:35.28 +0000