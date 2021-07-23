Quantcast
According to Valve, the Steam Deck can run every PC game that it has tried. You're content with 30fps

By Newslanes Media
According to Valve, the Steam Deck can run every PC game that it has tried. You're content with 30fps

The Steam Deck, which Valve recently unveiled, is a curious aspect of what kind of performance the APU with the Zen 2 and RDNA 2 based custom Zen 2 will offer. Although we have not yet seen benchmarks, Valve tells IGN the device will run “the latest generation” of games and has “the level of performance that is required”.

However, you should temper your expectations as Valve states that it is targeting a lower performance level than the standard for gaming monitors. It has a native 800p resolution display and is aiming to achieve an average frame rate at 30 frames per second. This will put it in line with PC gaming consoles of previous generations. However, it’s not yet clear which games will reach speeds above 30fps.

The Steam Deck will perform differently if users choose to install Windows on the device instead of the native Linux OS. Some games may run better one way or another.

If you plan to use the Steam Deck to play FPS, a higher frame rate will be important. But, even with the Steam Deck’s form factor, 30fps still seems impressive. It is similar to the speed on handheld devices such as the Nintendo Switch.

According to Valve, the Steam Deck can run every PC game that it has tried. You're content with 30fps
