Destiny 2 Xur today: Where’s Xur this Week? And What’s he selling now?

In less than 24 hours, the Destiny 2 Xur area will be available. Guardians hope for a record-breaking week of loot.

On Friday, July 23rd, the Agent of Nine will return and be open for visitors until Tuesday, Jul 27th.

Guardians will confirm the first details and will search all the usual nooks to find Xur before they can track him down.

We’ll then be able share the exact address with all gamers who are looking for a place they can find on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Bungie will have the opportunity to provide the finest weapons and gear at the perfect time, with some amazing rewards.