Destiny 2 Xur today: Where’s Xur this Week? And What’s he selling now?

In less than 24 hours, the Destiny 2 Xur area will be available. Guardians hope for a record-breaking week of loot.
On Friday, July 23rd, the Agent of Nine will return and be open for visitors until Tuesday, Jul 27th.
Guardians will confirm the first details and will search all the usual nooks to find Xur before they can track him down.
We’ll then be able share the exact address with all gamers who are looking for a place they can find on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
Bungie will have the opportunity to provide the finest weapons and gear at the perfect time, with some amazing rewards.
Bungie confirmed that Nightfalls will offer double the rewards after Tuesday’s normal reset.
The Destiny Development Team sent a message saying: “Next Week, Nightfalls will offer double rewards. A mixed bag of rewards will be available, including Shadow Price, THE SWARM and Palindrome.
You can have everything! Double rewards mean you get more rolls and the chance to add them to your own collection.
Nightfall will begin to offer Nightfall rewards in Season 15. The Nightfall weapon rotation is changing. We’ll no longer have six weapons per 1/1/3/3 rotation, as in Season 14’s second half. Instead we will now have eight weapons. Each pair will contain one of the newer weapons and one of the older weapons.
To track down the elusive merchant, they will have to wait until the early hours of the morning to see Xur return.
Guardians will in the UK have the latest collection of weapons by the evening. Xur, as previously mentioned, will return to a randomly chosen location in Destiny 2’s Destiny 2 world.
Last week, you could find Xur in The Tower Hangar at Dead Orbit. He offers a variety of products that can be purchased with Legendary Shards.
The Destiny Xur Location for this week will be announced at 6pm BST on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
Legendary Shards, which are used by Xur to trade or improve other items and gear, can be forgotten.
You should note that Xur may drop items with similar power levels to your characters.
Another aspect of Xur is also new in Destiny 2, where he can now drop Cipher Quests free of charge.
You will be rewarded with an exotic Cipher if you complete the Quest. Last week, this included winning 21 Strikes and/or Crucible matches.
Guardians have the opportunity to acquire an Exotic Engram every week using Legendary Shards. These Exotics will be decrypted as Exotics not yet in your collection.
Last week, Xur sold the Sunshot Hand Cannon at 29 Legendary Shards and Ophidian Aspect at 23 Legendary Shards. Ophidia Spathe was also available for 23 Legendary Shards. The Severance Enclosure was offered for the same price.
Publited Fri, 23 July 2021 at 06:01:00