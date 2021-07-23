Quantcast
37.7 C
United States of America
Friday, July 23, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

JK Rowling, ’embarrassed’ admits to writing Harry Potter section while sitting in a public loo

By Newslanes Media
0
20

Must read

JK Rowling, 'embarrassed' admits to writing Harry Potter section while sitting in a public loo

JK Rowling opened up to reveal how inspiration can strike wherever she is. The author revealed in a recent interview that she wrote Harry Potter’s first section while sitting on the toilet.

Rowling, the author of Harry Potter is one reason Rowling is so well-known.

- Advertisement -

She spoke on BBC’s Podcast The Poet Laureate has Gone to His Shed and opened up about inspiration to Simon Armitage.

She spoke out about writing and said: “I don’t know if people say this to me; Do you only write when inspired?”

“In my head I think, ‘well if only I write when inspired I have only half a book written’.

READ MORE JK Rowling is threatened with rape or assassination.

- Advertisement -

The author recently spoke out about trolling that she received for her gender-related comments.

She shared the story on Twitter of a follower who had sent her a pipe bomb.

To her 14 million fans, she wrote: “To be honest, you can’t get women fired, arrested, or dropped by their publisher. Cancelling her books only increased her sales, so there really is only one place.”

Rowling shared her response to a fan asking what Rowling was talking about.

The pair had written: “Is it still due to her comments regarding the safety of women using toilets/changing rooms if men are able to use them simply by identifying as a female?”

- Advertisement -

Rowling continued, “Yes, but now, hundreds of transactivists have threatened to beat me, rape and assassinate me. I’ve realized that this movement poses absolutely no risk for women.”

The author shared a tweet from last year that some social media users called “transphobic.”

It read, “People who have their periods.”

Help me! Wumben? Wimpund Woomud?

Publited at Fri, 23 July 2021 23.01:00 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSoon, we’ll have 480Hz gaming monitors that offer better blacks. OLED remains absent
Next articleMarket Growth Factors for Rapid Prototyping Services Market in 2021 The Competitive Landscape and Business Trends, as well as the Effects of COVID 19 Analysis | Top Vendors
JK Rowling, 'embarrassed' admits to writing Harry Potter section while sitting in a public loo
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks