JK Rowling, ’embarrassed’ admits to writing Harry Potter section while sitting in a public loo

JK Rowling opened up to reveal how inspiration can strike wherever she is. The author revealed in a recent interview that she wrote Harry Potter’s first section while sitting on the toilet.
Rowling, the author of Harry Potter is one reason Rowling is so well-known.
She spoke on BBC’s Podcast The Poet Laureate has Gone to His Shed and opened up about inspiration to Simon Armitage.
She spoke out about writing and said: “I don’t know if people say this to me; Do you only write when inspired?”
“In my head I think, ‘well if only I write when inspired I have only half a book written’.
The author recently spoke out about trolling that she received for her gender-related comments.
She shared the story on Twitter of a follower who had sent her a pipe bomb.
To her 14 million fans, she wrote: “To be honest, you can’t get women fired, arrested, or dropped by their publisher. Cancelling her books only increased her sales, so there really is only one place.”
Rowling shared her response to a fan asking what Rowling was talking about.
The pair had written: “Is it still due to her comments regarding the safety of women using toilets/changing rooms if men are able to use them simply by identifying as a female?”
Rowling continued, “Yes, but now, hundreds of transactivists have threatened to beat me, rape and assassinate me. I’ve realized that this movement poses absolutely no risk for women.”
The author shared a tweet from last year that some social media users called “transphobic.”
It read, “People who have their periods.”
Help me! Wumben? Wimpund Woomud?
Publited at Fri, 23 July 2021 23.01:00 +0000