JK Rowling, ’embarrassed’ admits to writing Harry Potter section while sitting in a public loo

JK Rowling opened up to reveal how inspiration can strike wherever she is. The author revealed in a recent interview that she wrote Harry Potter’s first section while sitting on the toilet.

Rowling, the author of Harry Potter is one reason Rowling is so well-known.

She spoke on BBC’s Podcast The Poet Laureate has Gone to His Shed and opened up about inspiration to Simon Armitage.

She spoke out about writing and said: “I don’t know if people say this to me; Do you only write when inspired?”

“In my head I think, ‘well if only I write when inspired I have only half a book written’.

