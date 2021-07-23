Magna International will buy Veoneer at US$3.8 Billion

Magna International Inc., a Canadian supplier of autos, is available. Thursday, April 12, 2009 It will purchase Veoneer Inc., a Swedish competitor for $3.8 billion in cash. This deal would allow it to expand its driver assistance technology business.

Magna will purchase Veoneer’s shares outstanding for $31.25 per share. The acquisition has an enterprise value totaling $3.3 billion, including the debt.

- Advertisement -

Veoneer had a market value of $2.23 billion Based on the closing price According to Refinitiv Eikon data, it is $19.93. On Thursday, the shares were closed at $19.93



