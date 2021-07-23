Quantcast
27.9 C
United States of America
Friday, July 23, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Max Payne is now 20

By Newslanes Media
0
11

Must read

Max Payne is now 20

You could be driven mad by it. You could be set free.

This date was 2001, when Max Payne’s original version of Max Payne released to the public on PC.

- Advertisement -

The Xbox 360 and PlayStation 2 released it the next year.

Remedy Entertainment released an anniversary video to celebrate. It featured Sam Lake (the primary author of the game) and James McCaffrey (the voice actor for Max Payne). Payne’s iconic black leather jacket is also featured in the video.

Max Payne is best remembered for his ‘bullet-time’ feature. This slows down the time that Max uses to shoot down enemy.

The game came out when I was just two years old. I found the series through Max Payne 3’s announcement and returned to the original games via Steam. The neo-noir style, strong focus on narration, and Max’s famous quotes were all things I fell in love.

- Advertisement -

Rockstar’s inability to develop the series’ third installment in 2012 is a tragic tragedy.

Happy birthday Max! We hope to hear from you very soon.

Publited Fri, 23 July 2021 at 16:05.01 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThis is our definitive list of the top laptops available. Now
Next articleMercedes-Benz announces EQXX Concept Car for 1,000km The Range
Max Payne is now 20
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks