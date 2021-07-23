Mercedes-Benz announces EQXX Concept Car for 1,000km The Range

Automakers are competing to make the best range cars. Tesla currently leads the way in range with its Model S Plaid Plus Much More Extra Lots offering a range exceeding 500 miles. Lucid’s Air Dream Edition boasts over 500 miles. The BMW iX is the longest-ranged BMW vehicle. It can travel just over 300 miles. The Bavarians may want to speed up and make more, since Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a concept car with over 1000 km (620 miles) range.

Mercedes-Benz EQXXX, the latest EV design, has been announced. While there isn’t much information, it appears to be a long-distance, low-slung GT car. The Stuttgart-based company claims that the EQXXX can travel from Paris to Monaco, San Francisco to Las Vegas with one charge.

Although that is impressive, it’s not the most important thing about Mercedes-Benz’s plans for doing this. Mercedes is not content with just filling the EQXXX up with larger batteries and calling it a night, but wants to improve efficiency. Tesla is currently the best-selling EV powertrain, with many Teslas achieving around 4 miles per kWh. Mercedes-Benz says the EQXXX will achieve six miles per kWh. Although it may not seem like much, this is a huge difference. This adds 200 miles to your driving range with a 100-kWh battery pack.

As with all great advancements in automotive tech, the Mercedes-Benz EQXX is borrowing motorsport expertise. Mercedes is using people from its dominant Formula One High Performance Powertrain team to work on electric powertrain technology for the EQXX. More importantly, the EQXX is only going to be a test bed for future technology to be used in an upcoming all-electric architecture, which is said to debut in 2025.

This is what it means for BMW. This means that BMW must decide whether to join the range war against Mercedes-Benz and Tesla, Lucid or Audi. Frank Weber, BMW’s R&D head, spoke recently about the fact that range doesn’t necessarily mean the best for electric cars. He also said that most customers don’t require such a large range. Technically, it’s true.

But, it’s possible to argue that this doesn’t really matter. In everyday life, no one uses 500 horsepower. Yet, car companies constantly fight for the top by trying to be more powerful than their rivals. Customers want reassuring numbers. Mercedes-Benz could have the most reassuring figures and be the choice for customers. It’s also important that Mercedes demonstrates efficiency in achieving this range.

The BMW iX will likely get an efficiency rating of around three miles per kWh, as its 100-ish kWh battery is said to translate to about 300 miles. However, if it bumped that efficiency to five miles per kWh, one less than Mercedes’ goal of six miles/kWh, it’d have a 500 mile maximum range, without increasing battery capacity. Sure, that might sound near impossible at the moment but it is the goal of BMW’s closest rival, so matching that electric powertrain efficiency should be a massive priority.

BMW will focus its efforts on achieving the range goals of its nearest rival. It is unlikely. It can, however, focus on improving the efficiency of electric powertrains. This will allow it to kill two birds at once: create more electric cars, increase range and improve battery storage. BMW might be interested in the work Mercedes-Benz has done with the EQXX.

Publited Fri, 23 July 2021 at 16:04:52 +0000