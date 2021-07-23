Quantcast
37.7 C
United States of America
Friday, July 23, 2021
type here...
Entertainment

Olympics: Freddie Mercury, Montserrat Caballe and Barcelona Freddie were in tears

By Newslanes Media
0
16

Must read

Olympics: Freddie Mercury, Montserrat Caballe and Barcelona Freddie were in tears

Montserrat’s niece shared the same name and recalled the great fun and late nights spent rehearsing at Freddie’s West Kensington mansion in London.

She stated that she was at Freddie’s house for a few days. There were times when they were there till six or seven in morning. After dinner, Montserrat went to the piano, where he sang and played, while Montserrat improvised. It was truly an amazing party.

- Advertisement -

Montserrat was a special place for Freddie. Because he loved her so much, he made sure that everything was just right for her. We were greeted by roses when we arrived at the hotel.

The pair was still working together, but Montserrat performed at the Royal Opera House with Freddie present.

Freddie said that she made him feel “embarrassed” by introducing him into the crowd. “I was sitting there in my tuxedo, and I had no choice but to get up and bow.” “She blew me kisses and she blew them back to me.”

Montserrat stated that the audience was enthralled by it. The Royal Opera House was a madhouse.

- Advertisement -

Publited at Fri, 23 July 2021 23.01:00 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMarket Growth Factors for Rapid Prototyping Services Market in 2021 The Competitive Landscape and Business Trends, as well as the Effects of COVID 19 Analysis | Top Vendors
Next articleThis Week on Xbox: July 23rd, 2021
Olympics: Freddie Mercury, Montserrat Caballe and Barcelona Freddie were in tears
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks