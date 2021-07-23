Olympics: Freddie Mercury, Montserrat Caballe and Barcelona Freddie were in tears

Montserrat’s niece shared the same name and recalled the great fun and late nights spent rehearsing at Freddie’s West Kensington mansion in London.

She stated that she was at Freddie’s house for a few days. There were times when they were there till six or seven in morning. After dinner, Montserrat went to the piano, where he sang and played, while Montserrat improvised. It was truly an amazing party.

Montserrat was a special place for Freddie. Because he loved her so much, he made sure that everything was just right for her. We were greeted by roses when we arrived at the hotel.

The pair was still working together, but Montserrat performed at the Royal Opera House with Freddie present.

Freddie said that she made him feel “embarrassed” by introducing him into the crowd. “I was sitting there in my tuxedo, and I had no choice but to get up and bow.” “She blew me kisses and she blew them back to me.”

Montserrat stated that the audience was enthralled by it. The Royal Opera House was a madhouse.

Publited at Fri, 23 July 2021 23.01:00 +0000