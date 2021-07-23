PS5 UK stock news: John Lewis PlayStation 5 console next restock

This week, PS5 stock was made available for purchase in the UK. GAME and Argos opened order for the PlayStation 5 again. More retailers are expected to open orders in the UK during July. ASDA may open orders for the PS5 from now through July 29th, with an expected restocking time between 8am-11am.

New information about the John Lewis PS5 next restock has been released.

The @PS5StockAlertUK twitter account suggests that John Lewis may be placing orders for the PS5 sometime between July 27 and July 29.

John Lewis may be selling just under 1,900 PS5 disc edition consoles.

According to the PS5 stock tracker, “PlayStation 5 (John Lewis), Exclusive News.