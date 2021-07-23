Quantcast
Six more Cadillacs will be able to take advantage of GM’s Super Cruise, which is completely hands-off In 2022

By Newslanes Media
5

GM’s semi-autonomous driving assistance, Super Cruise will be available starting in the first quarter next year on six additional Cadillac models, including the Escalade CT4, CT5, Silverado CT5, Silverado Hummer EV and Sierra.

Mario Maiorana (Super Cruise chief engineer) stated in prepared statements that “We are excited to extend Super Cruise to even further models with additional capabilities to give our customers even more chances to go hands free.” The addition of Super Cruise-enabled cars and the new features is an important step towards our goal to enable hands-free driving in 95 percent of cases and make it easier for people to let go.

The vehicles will have many additional features, just like the Super Cruise current users. The system will have Trailering ability, which allows drivers to use the system regardless of whether they are towing anything behind them. It also has automatic lane changes and enhanced navigation displays, which highlight Super Cruise-compatible roads and routes along your route to your destination. If you own a Super Cruise-enabled vehicle, and wish to upgrade, it is possible. This applies only to vehicles that were purchased in 2021. You will need to make your own decisions if you purchased between 1997 and 2020 when Super Cruise first came out.

Engadget recommends only products that have been reviewed by the editorial team. This is independent from our parent company. Affiliate links may be included in some of our stories. We may be compensated if you purchase something using one of the links.

Publited Fri, 23 July 2021 at 04:57.04 +0000

Previous articleGMC Sierra Super Cruise 2022 Gets Automated Overtaking and No Hands Towing
