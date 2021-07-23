Quantcast
Sonic Colors Ultimate’s file is approximately 1.2 GB on Nintendo Switch 6.9 GB

By Newslanes Media
Sonic Colors Ultimate will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in just over a month. There will be many updates to the game, such as a remixed soundtrack and the powerup “Jade Ghost”. Rival Rush modes where you can race Metal Sonic are also included.

The official Nintendo website page has some additional information about the game. Sonic Colors Ultimate will be 6.9GB in size, according to this page. Pre-orders for the Digital Deluxe edition of Sonic Colors Ultimate will get you early access to the game and the chance to play it before the release date.

Source

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 00:23.27 +0000

