Soon, we’ll have 480Hz gaming monitors that offer better blacks. OLED remains absent

The most crucial feature of a gaming monitor is its refresh rate. We’re only just starting to understand 360Hz (or 390Hz, if we are lucky enough get one with overclocking) but the climb doesn’t end there. Sweclockers has learned that both LG and AU Optronics are planning to produce 480Hz displays by 2022. They hope for a 2023 release.

Zisworks already has tested the concept at a paltry 540p resolution in 2017, bringing it to life. Zisworks has already tested 480Hz panels at a meagre 540p resolution back in 2017. The consumer versions will follow the Asus ROG Swift PG25QN’s lead, but with a 1080p resolution and sized for 24.5 inches. The details are not very clear beyond that, but it is possible the specification will also support DisplayHDR 400. Otherwise, we’ll stick with our default sRGB colours.

LG also is rumored to be working on a feature that will produce deeper blacks. This should again take away from OLED technology, which we haven’t seen as often in gaming monitors compared with televisions.

OLED gaming monitors are available in a limited number of sizes, but they can be expensive and have a slow refresh rate. We’re not aware of any exceptions. Instead, gaming monitors are typically between 24 and 32 inches in size, which is what LG wants with their new technology. If IPS Black (as the technology is called) can achieve a comparable depth to OLED then this feature could fill the gap in the market.

This raises the question: how high is too? With diminishing returns at higher refresh rate, it does pose the question. We will likely see 360Hz on high resolution monitors as the new standard is introduced. This would allow Full HD to be freed from its confines.

Publited Fri, 23 July 2021 at 23:18:00 +0000